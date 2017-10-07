Previewing the Indiana Latino Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a special celebration of diversity happening for Hoosiers next week.

The Indiana Latino Expo kicks off Wednesday, October 11 with the Governor’s Luncheon.

The vision of ILE is to “create a community where Latino individuals and families can achieve their highest potential, reflect pride in their culture and be integrated into the community.”

Pamela Gemmer and Marco Dominguez stopped by our studios Saturday morning to share more details on the expo.

The expo’s main even will run from October 13 through October 14 at the Indiana Stat Fairgrounds.

