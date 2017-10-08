Colts beat 49ers 26-23 after overtime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts beat the 49ers 26-23 after overtime on Sunday.

The Colts led the 49ers 22-9 after three quarters, but in the last minute of the fourth quarter, the game was tied up.

The score had been at a deadlock between the Colts and the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Peyton Manning’s halftime ceremony.

The game caught the national media’s attention once Vice President Mike Pence left the game after several 49ers knelt before the national anthem.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 11/19 for 115 yards.

Frank Gore rushed for 39 yards on eight attempts, passing Eric Dickerson on the all-time rushing list in yards.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton had 3 receptions for 49 yards, but also dropped a deep ball near the sideline in the second quarter.