IMPD, IFD shoot hoops to fight domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD and IFD went head to head — all for a good cause.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Fire Department were shooting hoops Saturday night at the 4th annual Hoops For Heroes to raise money to fight domestic violence. It’s a crime that plagues communities around the country, and Indianapolis is no exception.

One in four women will be a victim of domestic abuse. One in seven men. That’s according to The Julian Center, where all the money raised from tonight’s fun will go.

The Julian Center is an Indianapolis organization that helps thousands of men and women who are victims of domestic abuse.

The battle in many homes around the circle city, Hoosier State, and United States: Domestic violence.

“If you get 10 calls, five or six of them may be domestic,” said IMPD Detective Sydney McDaniel.

In the last three days, IMPD has responded to more than 50 domestic violence calls. It’s a problem that’s long been destructive to families and people of all sizes.

Scot Pollard played in the NBA for 11 seasons. He stands at 6 feet 11 inches. He is a victim of domestic abuse.

“A girl beat the crap out of me. Come on. A lot of instances of me being asleep and being attacked while sleeping.” Pollard said.

That’s why McDaniel says they started the Hoops for Heroes event, where the IFD squares off against IMPD.

Money from ticket sales and sponsorships goes to support the Julian Center to help domestic violence victims.

“They’re a different type of victim of a crime. There are situations where they can’t leave or where they think they can’t get out,” McDaniel said.

This year, they’ve raised more than $80,000 — money that goes to the victims.

“It helps make sure that the people who need a safe place to stay have it. We see it every day. We see people come to our shelter with nothing but the clothes on their back,” said Julian Center CEO Catherine O’Connor.

While IFD won Saturday night, no matter the stats, a shot made against domestic violence is a win for Indianapolis.

Scot Pollard says another important part of the event is raising awareness that the Julian Center exists. He says he didn’t know it was here until six months ago.

So with more attention on the center, Pollard says he hopes all domestic violence victims can get any help they need.