Inmate dies in Bartholomew County Jail; ISP investigating

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating after they say a Bartholomew County Jail inmate died.

Officers were called to the jail on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the death of 42-year-old Angela Blair of Elizabethtown, ISP said in a release on Sunday.

ISP detectives said they determined the jail staff responded to a cell Blair was apparently in need of medical attention. Blair collapsed, becoming unresponsive as jail staff arrived. ISP said staff provided medical treatment and requested an ambulance from Columbus Regional Hospital, but attempts to revive Blair were unsuccessful.

She was pronounced dead by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.

The results of an autopsy conducted on Sunday at Columbus Regional Hospital, along with toxicology results, remained pending Sunday night, according to ISP.

Blair was in Bartholomew County Jail to serve a sentence for a probation violation on drug-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.