Lafayette officials seek help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police are searching for a missing 12-year-old after she was last seen early Sunday morning.

12-year-old Selena Smith was last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday by her guardians and grandmother.

She is believed to be in the company of her biological parents Christial Smith and Timothy Smith.

They believe the pair may be headed to Indianapolis in a a blue 90’s model Chevy trailblazer.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.