More rain chances coming

Remnants of tropical storm Nate will bring more rain to parts of the area today, and a couple more rain chances roll through during the work week.

Today:

Starting the morning off dry, but patchy dense fog has started to develop over portions of central Indiana. Watch for some very low visibility through the mid morning hours. Fog should start to burn off by late morning.

Remnants of tropical storm Nate move through the southern Gulf Coast states this morning, tracking northeast. Should be close enough to central Indiana to provide consistent rain chances for the southern half of the state later this morning. A few showers will be possible as far north as Indy by early afternoon, with better chances arriving by later this evening.

Highs top out in the middle to upper 70s for most – but should run a little cooler in southern portions of the state, where rain will be much more consistent this afternoon.

Tonight:

Scatted showers will continue off and on through a good chunk of the evening into the overnight hours, gradually tapering off by early Monday morning.

Lows dip to the middle 60s.

Monday:

As mentioned previously, a few lingering showers may hang around early in the morning, but drier air moving in should make for a nice, and warm Monday aftenroon. Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday:

Much of the day will be dry. An upper level disturbance moves through the state by Tuesday afternoon, which could help to trigger a few isolated showers and storms to the area. Coverage should be relatively limited, so not everyone will tap into rain.

Highs top out in the middle 70s.

8 Day Forecast:

Better rain chances moves in with a cold front Wednesday morning. Rain should clear the area by Wednesday night, bringing near normal temperatures to the area for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat will build slightly for the end of the work week into the weekend, with highs slated to hit the upper 70s.