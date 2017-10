INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will not be in attendance for the honoring of Peyton Manning at halftime after another protest of the anthem was held.

The vice president tweeted:

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

He followed the tweet saying:

While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

It was reported that 23 of the San Francisco 49ers players took a knee.

The league has been under criticism the past few weeks following protests around the league.