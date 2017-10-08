White nationalists hold another torchlight rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NEWS10) — A group of white nationalists returned to Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday night to hold a torchlight rally.

The rally comes almost two months after the “Unite the Right” rally, also held in Charlottesville, ended in violence.

On Saturday, roughly three-dozen people gathered for less than an hour in Emancipation Park, formerly known as Lee Park.

Most in attendance held torches. Many were wearing white t-shirts and khaki pants. Some in the crowd chanted, “we will be back!”

Well-known ‘alt-right’ white-nationalist Richard Spencer attended the rally Saturday, and later tweeted at Charlottesville’s mayor Mike Signer, “It was great to be back. We can catch up next time we’re in town.”

Mayor Signer later tweeted in response to the rally:

Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) October 8, 2017