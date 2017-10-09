2 arrested on drug charges in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Monday after an investigation by the Tippecanoe Drug Task Force.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Matthew Speziale, 36, sold heroin and meth to a confidential informant and undercover detective on several occasions throughout 2017.

Speziale was arrested in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive in Lafayette and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. At the time of his arrest, Speziale had several grams of meth and heroin.

Speziale faces these charges:

two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.

two counts of possession of narcotic drug.

two counts of dealing methamphetamine.

two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Christine Surface, 25, was with Speziale when he was arrested. Police arrested her after discovering that she was in possession of illegal narcotics, and took her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Surface faces these charges: