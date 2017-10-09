Anderson man seeks clemency in 1996 murder of neighbor, 69

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man convicted as a teenager of killing a 69-year-old neighbor is seeking clemency.

Thirty-five-year-old Dustin Trowbridge will appear Tuesday before the Indiana Parole Board to request clemency and release from prison.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, who will oppose the request, says Trowbridge “has not served nearly long enough” prison time.

The five-member parole board will make a recommendation to Gov. Eric Holcomb on whether to accept the clemency request.

The Herald Bulletin reports Trowbridge was 14 when Doris Swindell was found strangled to death in her Anderson mobile home in 1996. He was convicted of murder, rape, robbery and other charges in her killing and sentenced to 199 years.

The Indiana Supreme Court reduced Trowbridge’s sentence to 97 years in 1999 and overturned his rape conviction.