Bill Puterbaugh, 1975 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, dies at 81

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bill Puterbaugh, who made three consecutive Indianapolis 500 starts from 1975-77 and was the 1975 Rookie of the Year, died Monday at his home in Indianapolis. He was 81.

Puterbaugh had 30 starts in United States Auto Club (USAC) National Championship competition between 1966 and 1979 and scored 11 top-10 finishes, including one each in the 500-mile races in 1975 at Indianapolis and Pocono and in 1976 at Ontario, California.

Puterbaugh was survived by his wife, Joyce, and two sons.

Services were pending.