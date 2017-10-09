Carmel Clay Schools puts superintendent on administrative leave

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Clay School Board on Monday night announced it has placed the district superintendent, Nicholas Wahl, on administrative leave.

“The Board is undertaking a thorough review of its district leadership and believes that its action today will enable it to complete this review more quickly and in a manner that respects the confidentiality of its employees’ personnel matters,” a statement from the school board said.

Day-to-day operations will be directed in Wahl’s absence by Amy Dudley, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment, and Roger McMichael, associate superintendent for business affairs, the board announced. They will act jointly as interim superintendents.

The board cited confidentiality as a reason for no further comment.