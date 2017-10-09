Colts QBs, others to join IMPD for coffee event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker, as well as other Colts players, are joining Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday morning for “Coffee with Colts & Cops.”

The event, designed for community members to meet Colts players and IMPD officers, ask them questions and discuss community issues, will run from 8:30-10 a.m. at three Indianapolis locations. Complimentary coffee and donuts/pastries will be provided.

Brissett and Walker will be at Tea’s Me Café Indy, 140 E. 22nd St. Former Indiana Fever player Tamika Catchings owns the shop.

Outside Linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jabaal Sheard will be at Dunkin’ Donuts, 1216 W. 86th St.

Wide receivers Kamar Aiken and Cyril Grayson will be at Dunkin’ Donuts, 3850 N. Shadeland Ave.