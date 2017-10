INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to IMPD Dispatch, a death investigation is currently underway on the city’s northeast side.

Officers initially responded to the 6100 block of Le Harve Drive for a possible person shot around 6:30 a.m Monday.

Homicide detectives were then soon called to the scene.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.