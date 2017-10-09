From soup to dessert, Chef Elle shares fall flavors

“Fall into fall” with recipes from Chef Elle Green! From soups to desserts, these goodies are sure to please!

Beef and Barley Soup (serves 4)

1 lb. beef chuck, trimmed and cut into ½” pieces

2 tsp. sea salt

1 ½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. garlic powder

4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 strips duck bacon, diced

1 shallot, minced

3 thyme branches

1 fennel stalk, cut into 2” pieces

3 oz. brandy

½ c. apple cider

40 oz. beef stock

1 c. Italian or quick cook barley

1/ 3 c. heavy cream

Place oil in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towel lined dish. Add shallots to remaining oil and lightly season with sea salt. Once shallots are translucent, remove and set aside.

Season beef with 2 teaspoons sea salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and add to remaining hot oil, browning on all sides. Once done, remove and deglaze with brandy. Using a wood spoon, scrape brown bits from bottom of Dutch oven. Add beef stock and apple cider.

Meanwhile, bundle fennel stalks and thyme with cooking twine and add to Dutch oven, along with meat and shallots. Cover with a lid and reduce heat to low. Once the beef chuck is fork tender, about 2 hours, remove meat and 2 cups beef stock, reserving stock for later use. Add barley and cream and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

Increase heat to medium. Once liquid is boiling, cover Dutch oven with a lid, cooking barley until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add beef and reserved stock. Shut heat off and stir. Discard fennel and thyme.

Just before serving, sprinkle in bacon.

Apple Pecan Pralines

1 ½ c. heavy cream

1 c. light corn syrup

2 c. granulated sugar

½ c. apple syrup (*see Easy Solution)

½ tsp. sea salt

3 apple spice tea bags

4 tbsp. butter, cut into small pieces

3 c. pecans

Line parchment paper on a flat surface.

Attach a candy thermometer to Dutch oven. Add heavy cream, corn syrup, sugar, apple syrup, sea salt and tea bags to Dutch oven, and set over high heat. Using a wood spoon, stir until sugar completely dissolves.

Once mixture begins to boil, stop stirring and reduce heat to medium. When thermometer reads 240 degrees Fahrenheit, immediately shut heat off and remove pot from cooktop.

Stir in butter and pecans. Continue stirring for 10 minutes. Using a tablespoon, drop mixture onto untreated parchment paper, approximately 36 pieces.

Pralines should set in about 60 minutes. Store candy to an airtight container.

Easy Solution: Making apple syrup is easy and only requires freshly juiced apples, a heavy stock pot, wood spoon and time. Add 128 ounces (fresh) apple juice or cider to stock pot and set over medium high heat. Once it begins to boil, reduce heat to low. Allow apple juice to cook 4 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Remove from heat and store in an airtight, glass jar. Refrigerate once cool.

Looking for even more? Visit chefellegreen.com for additional recipes and a complete list of credits.

About Chef Elle:

Recipe Developer; TV Culinary Contributor (WREG); TODAY Show Food Contributor; Food Stylist; Whole Foods Market Guest Cooking Instructor; eHow Culinary Presenter and Contributor; Culinary Production Crew (Credits include): Taste of Derby, Taste of NFL, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival and Saint Simons Food and Spirits Festival

Additional appearances include: SELF Magazine, Shape Magazine on-line, RetailMeNot, Heirloom Meals Christmas Special and Restaurant Hospitality

To learn more, visit www.chefellegreen.com.