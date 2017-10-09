Local music acts band together for Halloween for Houston

All things Halloween come together at “Halloween for Houston,” an event to help support those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and those in Puerto Rico.

Country Recording Artist Christine Nicole explains how she and other recording artists will be performing, as some of the best in the business in Indy take the stage. We also learn more from Keller & Cole’s Landon Keller and Kara Cole.

Halloween For Houston

Friday, October 13, The Vogue, 8 p.m.

Halloween for Houston will he held at The Vogue Friday October 13th! Some of the best musical artist from Indy will be taking part. Benefit starts at 8pm. There will be a Halloween costume contest (winner gets $500 prize) and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards DirectRelief.org.

To learn more, visit Christinenicolemusic.com

Facebook.com/Christinenicoleofficial

www.kellerandcole.com