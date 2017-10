FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The new Ikea in Fishers doesn’t open until Wednesday morning, but dozens of people are already lining up outside.

They’ve got tents set up and they are waiting for the doors to open.

The first 45 adults in line get a free sofa. The next 100 will get a chair. The first 25, 000 adults will get a random prize envelope. And the first 100 children will get a toy.

