INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The kickoff of the second Red Bull Air Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is days away.

On Monday, the planes were assembled at Indianapolis International Airport. The planes were flown in from Germany on a 747, then unloaded and put back together.

The technical director of the show said organizers are more than excited to be back in Indianapolis.

The show will be Saturday and Sunday at the speedway.

