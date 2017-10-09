Racist message on Grace College chalkboard considered hate crime

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The president of Grace College issued a direct response after a racist message was left on a campus chalk board Monday morning.

A Grace College student found the message early Monday scrawled on a chalk board. It read, “N——s don’t belong here.”

An image of the message was shared on social media, and the incident made its way to the Winona Lake Police Department and the Grace College Campus Safety Office.

In a post on the Grace College website, President Bill Katip said the incident was being investigated as a hate crime. Katip went on to say that racism would not be tolerated at the private Christian school.

“As we investigate, let me be absolutely clear: racism will not be tolerated at Grace College,” Katip wrote. “We are first and foremost a community of believers in Christ. We are one body called to edify and love one another.”

“There is NO place for hate on our campus. If you believe there is, then you do not belong on our campus,” Katip continued.

Katip said he was “angry and heartbroken” by the incident. He asked for anyone with any information on the act to contact the Grace College Campus Safety Office or the Winona Lake Police Department.

“Let me be very clear: harassment of any kind will not be tolerated – toward this student or anyone involved in this investigation,” Katip added. “Please pray for our campus, our students involved, their families, and those involved in this investigation as we committed to not ignoring this situation.”