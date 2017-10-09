Streep calls Weinstein news ‘disgraceful’

NEW YORK (AP) — Meryl Streep calls the reports of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein “disgraceful” and says she was unaware of the alleged incidents.

In a statement Monday to the Huffington Post, Streep said “The behavior is inexcusable but the abuse of power familiar.” She praised “the intrepid women who raised their voices.”

Streep also sought to counter the suggestion that everyone in Hollywood knew of Weinstein’s conduct. She said he was “respectful with me in our working relationship.”

Weinstein produced numerous films starring Streep. During an acceptance speech at the Academy Awards for her performance in “The Iron Lady,” Steep famously referred to Weinstein as “God.”

Representatives for Streep didn’t immediately return messages Monday.

Weinstein is yet to address the eight allegations of sexual harassment detailed by The New York Times, though he has apologized for his actions.