Texas Tech police officer shot, killed; students told to take shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN/KAMC) — A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed, and students have been asked to take shelter, according to a report from the university.

According to 24-Hour News 8’s sister station KAMC, police were called at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building in Lubbock.

The university tweeted that the shooter was at large and the campus was on lockdown around 9:23 p.m.

The NBC affiliate in Lubbock, citing Lubbock police, reported that a Texas Tech police officer was shot and killed at their department headquarters.

Texas Tech has issued the following statement:

Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased. The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at-large. Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown.”

Texas Tech tweeted that the campus remained on lockdown and the suspect at large as of 10:25 p.m.

