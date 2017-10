Related Coverage Watch: Topgolf Fishers gives sneak peek

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A grand opening for golf fans is right around the corner.

Topgolf is all set to open its doors in Fishers on Friday at 9 a.m.

It is the company’s 35th location worldwide and is 65,000 square feet, standing three stories tall.

It will be located at 9200 East 16th Street.

