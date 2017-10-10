20-year-old sentenced to 4 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday in connection to the death of a woman in April in a violent hit-and-run crash.

As part of a plea deal, Tresor Shema pleaded guilty to failure to remain the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice. A charge of reckless homicide, two charges of drunken driving and a charge of failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Investigators said Shema was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat car when it crashed into a Dodge Neon car around midnight April 22 at 34th Street and Moller Road on the west side. Shema just kept going and eventually drove into a fence, then fled on foot, police said. The Neon split in half as a result of the crash, and a 22-year-old passenger in that car died at the scene of the crash. Authorities never identified the 22-year-old.

Shema will spend four years in an Indiana Department of Correction prison and a year on home detention after his release.