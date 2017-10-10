Applebee’s to raise money for Lt. Aaron Allan’s family Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Just by eating at restaurant Tuesday you could be helping the family of a recently fallen officer.

That’s because on Tuesday Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., a number of central Indiana Applebee’s locations will host a “dining to donate” event for the family of Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Customers, when placing their order, should inform the server that they would like to participate in the program. Then 15 percent of the party’s bill will be donated to the program, directly benefiting Allan’s family.

Applebee’s participating in the “dining to donate” program include those restaurants in Anderson, Avon, Bloomington, Brownsburg, Camby, Carmel, Columbus, Crawfordsville, Edinburgh, Fishers, Frankfurt, Franklin, Greenfield, Greenwood, Indianapolis (Pike Plaza, Castleton, East Washington, Lawrence, and North Willow), Kokomo, Lafayette, Logansport, Marion, Muncie, New Castle, Noblesville, Shelbyville, Speedway and West Lafayette.

Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed on July 27 while on duty.

Jason Brown, 28, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Lt. Allan. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has announced they will be seeking the death penalty in the case.