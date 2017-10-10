Bloomington hosts largest farmer’s market in Indiana

Whew! Did you know? The Bloomington Farmer’s Market is the LARGEST in the state, and guess what? You can come visit!

Erin White, Visit Bloomington, shares everything we need to know:

Open every Saturday from April through November

100+ local vendors

Over 10,000 people visit the farmer’s market every Saturday.

Vendors sell items like microgreens, tamales, small-batch barbecue sauce, organic fruits and vegetables, maple candy, and Italian pastries.

https://www.visitbloomington.com

https://www.facebook.com/VisitBloomington/

https://twitter.com/visitbtown

https://www.instagram.com/visitbtown/