Carmel police ask public’s assistance identifying burglary suspect

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to the Carmel Police Department, a number of house burglaries have occurred in the southwest area of Carmel over the last year.

Police say the suspect typically targets bigger homes, taking jewelry from those residences.

The suspect has been described as a tall, slender man with olive or light brown skin who wears a dark sweat suit.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.