INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Citizens Energy tweeted Tuesday night that a water-boil advisory is in effect for an area on the city’s northwest side.

The advisory affects for roughly a half-mile in a residential area along Apollo Way between Windward Way and Quail Road. That’s northwest of 62nd Street and Zionsville Road.

The tweet said the precautionary water boil advisory began at 8 p.m., but did not indicate when it might end. No additional information was available on what caused the advisory.