Cool Travel Gadgets

If you’re a road traveler, listen up! The Gadget Gram’s David Novak shares some gadgets to make your trip even MORE enjoyable…. especially with kids!

LectroFan micro Wireless

$34.95; www.soundofsleep.com

Sleeping comfortably in hotels can be a hassle. Designed for travel, LectroFan micro is the world’s only sound machine in a compact swivel design that gives you both sounds for sleep and a wireless speaker for enjoying high-fidelity audio on the go. The innovative product design allows you to swivel the speaker for audio playback. LectroFan micro offers 10 unique digital sounds for better sleep and sound masking. Two power options ensure your LectroFan micro is always charged, including a USB power cable option or simply use the internal rechargeable battery.

Video: https://youtu.be/PyJPJxiVWe4

Hydaway Kids Bottle

$18; www.hydawaybottle.com

Keeping kids well hydrated on family vacations is always a challenge for parents. The new 12-ounce Hydaway bottles are made from flexible, BPA-free, food-grade silicone. The new kid-friendly bottles are easy for little hands to grip and feature a flip-up straw for quick sips, a stable base that prevents it from tipping or spilling, and a watertight guarantee. When Hydaway bottles are empty, they can be folded down to just over 1-inch to easily fit in a pocket, backpack or diaper bag. The new line features bright color blocking and fun patterns designed specifically for kids, like Very Berry, Cool Breeze and Hot Lava.

Video: https://youtu.be/kq-njrxGy2s

OtterBox Defender

$49.95; www.otterbox.com

Travel and play hard with confidence when you equip your phone with the Defender Series, the rugged Pixel case. The Defender Series covers Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with a multi-layer design that sets the standard for durable, long-lasting protection. The rigid shell with foam liner cradles the device during drops, while a tough, textured outer slipcover absorbs shock, and blocks out dust, dirt, lint and grime.

Video: https://youtu.be/IacGHCKHO_s

Aurvana InEar3 Plus Earbuds

$99.99; www.creative.com

The Aurvana In-ear3 Plus combines specially designed drivers, with a tweeter and woofer on each side, and high quality earbuds that block out 98% ambient noise to let you experience your music with clarity and precision – just like high-end speakers. Versatile and comfortable: The angled sound tube adapts so well to your ears, you won’t feel like you’re wearing them. Its patent-pending acoustic partition design separates the highs (tweeter) and mids/lows (woofer). The silicone and foam earbuds come in different sizes, to give your ears a comfortable and snug fit.

Video: https://youtu.be/fwvh1siorVA

Sound Blaster Jam Wireless Headphones

$35.99; www.creative.com

Ultra light wireless headset for comfort and portable playback. Complete with Bluetooth 4.1 and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, you can pair and play without much fuss. Enjoy the power of freedom and flexibility, without scrimping on the audio quality up to 12 hours of wireless playback. Featuring quality Neodymium drivers, the Sound Blaster JAM lets you hear clean, crisp power with no wires in sight. Get a call while you’re immersed in your music? No worries, one click on the headset and you’re instantly connected. Click again and play, to pick up where you left off.

Video: https://youtu.be/LJH2dsx5qoo

Spider Holster

$95+; www.spiderholster.com

Innovative camera carrying solution that keeps your hands and neck free from weight and strain while allowing quick access to capture any shot. The Backpacker kit can also accommodate a GoPro and other travel accessories as well and it’s very discrete. Depending on the travel, it’s a lifesaver especially if you have a mirrorless camera to take photos on your trip. While most of us use our phones, many people still rely on much more robust cameras for their memorable trips.

Video: https://youtu.be/NeL8cGEv6qs

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.