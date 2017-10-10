Electrician accused of theft, caught on video in Shelbyville home

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Shelbyville woman is shocked by what her home surveillance system caught on camera. An electrician she hired is now accused of theft.

Cameras show the man digging through a briefcase, and looking through kitchen cabinets. It happened when Lisa Lewis left him in her home alone for about 10 minutes.

“He asked me if he could have some cash to buy the supplies and he’d be back. I didn’t have any cash on me, so I ran out, probably 10 minutes to get some cash,” said Lewis.

Lewis added that she didn’t think twice about leaving him in her home alone because he had done work for her before, and there never were any issues.

Lewis says she didn’t even realize what happened until a few days later when she noticed tools and cash missing. That’s when she went back to review security footage, and found the electrician going through her belongings.

“I really couldn’t believe it. That’s nothing that has ever happened to me and I really felt kind of sick to my stomach,” said Lewis.

She says she tried calling him, first to come finish the job and then to ask him about going through her things, but he stopped replying.

The electrician did not return calls 24-Hour News 8 made to him.

Lewis filed a report with Shelbyville Police.

Officers have not yet confirmed to us the identity of the electrician seen in the video.