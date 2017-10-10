Eminem rap criticizes Trump during BET Hip Hop Awards

(WISH) — Rapper Eminem used the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night to perform a rap criticizing President Donald Trump.

The rap, called “The Storm,” mentioned North Korea, the border wall, the NFL, Puerto Rico, gun reform, white supremacists carrying torches and other issues.

He also addressed his fans directly, saying he’s drawing a line between them and Trump supporters.

He ended the video with a fist in the air saying “The rest of America, stand up. We love our military, we love our country, but we (expletive) hate Trump.”

As of 11 p.m., the video had been retweeted over 25,000 times from his personal Twitter account.