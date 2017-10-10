FedEx Ground plans $259 million ground hub in Greenwood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood officials on Tuesday approved a resolution with tax incentives for FedEx Ground Package System to built a $259 million hub in the Johnson County city.

The Pittsburgh-headquartered company presented its plans to the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission. FedEx Ground delivers more than 7 million packages a day from 36 ground hubs, with plans for eight new ground hubs and 10 ground hub expansions or relocations from 2018 to 2023.

The Greenwood ground hub would be 608,000 square feet on 236 acres on South Graham Road. The hub would service much of central and southern Indiana, Ohio and central Kentucky, according to FedEx’s presentation to the commission. Construction would begin in the spring or summer, with operations scheduled to begin in June 2020.

By 2024, the ground hub in Greenwood would employ 80 full-time employees and 375 part-time employees. The average hourly pay for full-time workers would be $24.55.