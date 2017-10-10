IMPD explains murder investigation process in talks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will explain the complexity of solving a murder investigation.

Homicide detectives, crime lab personnel and other experts who are part of the investigative process will host a community conversation at 6 p.m. at Fairbanks Hall, 340 W. 10th St., on the Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis campus.

The event was designed to give family members of murder victims a voice. They will not only receive information, but also get the chance to learn the process.

Over the years, we’ve heard the pain of parents and more who have suffered the fate of knowing someone who has been murdered.

Lt. Karen Arnett said she will join other investigators answering questions like these:

“Why does the detectives not call me back?”

“Why do I see the person who I believe is the suspect, why is he out walking around?”

“Why can we not cross that yellow tape when we see other people, you know, on the other side of it?”

“Why my loved one’s body is not covered up? Why does he have to lay there so long?”

Some of the questions may also touch on why some cases are solved, but others continue without answers.

“It’s an opportunity to be educated on aspects of the process they may not be familiar with,” Arnett said. “And then also, I think it helps us as a law enforcement agency to hear what your concerns are.”