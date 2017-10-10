Lebanon automotive lubricant maker to invest $4.6M to expand HQ

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon-based company is planning to expand its headquarters for the third time.

D-A Lubricant Co., a manufacturer and distributor of automotive lubricants, will install a new production line at its headquarters in the Lebanon Business Park.

“D-A Lubricant is a major sponsor of many racing related events, and we are proud to have a local company represent Boone County on a national and international stage,” Molly Whitehead, Boone County Economic Development Corp. executive director, said in a press release. “Automotive manufacturers are target industries for Boone County, and we look forward to attracting more fast-growing companies like D-A Lubricant to our community.”

“We are excited that D-A Lubricant has found great success in the Lebanon Business Park, and look forward to their continued growth as a great community partner,” Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry said in the release.

The company estimates the investment will cost $4.6 million. The expansion is scheduled to be completed within the next year.