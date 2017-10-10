New Carmel Symphony Orchestra season kicks off this weekend

A new season. A new era. Come join the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, as a new music director and the orchestra’s FIRST female conductor, gets ushered in!

Jesse Hawkins, Violinist, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, and Jerry Torr, House District 39 Representative, tell us more:

Our 42nd season is “A New Era” for the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. New Music Director, Maestro Janna Hymes, was selected from more than 130 applicants. She conducted the orchestra last April and made a real connection with both the musicians and audience in the short time she was in Central Indiana.

The first concert of the season is Saturday October 14th at 7:30 p.m.. To celebrate the occasion, CSO Board Member and state legislator Jerry Torr will open the first performance of the season, conducting a fanfare he composed that has been titled, “Fanfare for a New Era”

Season’s first concert also will showcase the symphony’s musical depth with selections from Brahms, Barber, Grieg and Beethoven.

The entire season is filled with wonderful music AND wonderful musicians … and some surprises along the way you won’t want to miss. Some hints … A special children’s holiday show complete with special guests … we don’t want to say who, but the kids will be pretty excited!!!!! A world premier of a violin concerto composed by a former member of a pretty famous band … and he MAY be “in the house”

Subscriptions for the full season are only available through October 13– and for FIRST TIME SUBSCRIBERS CSO is passing along a 50% discount! You just need to call the CSO office to get in on the subscriptions — 844.9717

You just need to call the CSO office to get in on the subscriptions — 844.9717 Visit the website at CarmelSymphony.org to see the great line up of concerts and purchases single tickets as well as read about our musicians, donors and volunteers. And of course you can follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram to keep up on all the beautiful music and special CSO moments.

https://www.facebook.com/carmelsymphony/ and then @carmelsymphony on Twitter and Instagram

Believing that music has the power to change lives, the Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) is the resident orchestra at The Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Ind. Founded in 1975, the CSO is comprised of professional and passionate musicians. The orchestra performs concerts featuring an eclectic repertoire of some of the world’s greatest symphonic music. The CSO is committed to enhancing our community’s quality of life through creative, artistically excellent performances, and educational experiences for diverse audiences of all ages. Janna Hymes became the organization’s music director in July 2017.

To learn more, visit www.carmelsymphony.org.