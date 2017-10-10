No charges filed in Oxford apartment complex shooting

Related Coverage Man shot outside Oxford apartment complex

OXFORD, Ind. (WISH) — No charges have been filed after an Oxford man was shot in front of an apartment complex.

The shooting took place Saturday on South Crown Street.

According to Indiana State Police, 35-year-old Nathan Glick and 35-year-old Nathan Hipps, both of Oxford, got into an argument after leaving a bar. They were both at the apartment complex, where Hipps shot Gick.

Gick sustained injuries that were considered to be nonlife-threatening and was released from the hospital Saturday.

The police investigation was ongoing.