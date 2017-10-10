Suspect hurt in police-action shooting at 38th Street, Post Road; police dog being sought

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police officer shot a suspect on the city’s northeast side on Tuesday night, Indiana State Police tweeted.

The suspect was transported to an undisclosed hospital, said one of several tweets from Sgt. John Perrine of the state police. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

Perrine also said “suspects in custody” and no officers were injured in the shooting.

The tweet also said a police dog remained loose in the area about 10:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene indicated the shooting occurred outside the Far Eastside Community Center, 8902 E. 38th St.

“Do not approach the K-9,” the tweet said.

The Indianapolis dispatch system showed an ambulance was dispatched to the area about 9:20 p.m., but no details were immediately available.