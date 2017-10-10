Tracking more rain tonight

A slow-moving storm system will slide through the state tonight and early Wednesday.

THIS EVENING: After a lull, there will be some additional scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder later this evening. Take an umbrella and check radar on the WISH-TV Weather App before heading out. Temps will hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s depending on location.

OVERNIGHT: The storm system core that has brought the recent rain will begin to lift north and take the higher chances of rain along with it. Having said that, there will be rain chances lingering overnight and into the morning bus stop and commute times.

WEDNESDAY: Colder air will move into the region. Organized rain will leave after the morning, but low clouds and drizzle will persist during the day. Temps will fall into the low 60s in the morning, and not climb much from there in the afternoon.

8-DAY FORECAST: Clouds will keep temps down again Thursday, before sunshine and warmer air return Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday. A cold front will arrive Sunday with scattered thunderstorm chances. That will bring in more normal fall-like temps early next week.