Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Tuesday morning traffic stop in Henry County led to the drug arrests of two individuals.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a van in the area of State Road 3 and Country Road 200 North for speeding.

After making contact with the driver and the passenger, the trooper on scene discovered that neither occupant possessed a valid driver’s license. Additionally, the trooper’s K-9 partner was deployed during the stop and while inspecting the vehicle, the officer did give indications to the possible presence of narcotics.

A subsequent search of the vehicle of the vehicle led to the discovery of digital scales and a baggy containing a substance thought to be methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Barry Bogart, and the passenger, 45-year-old Virgile Carey, were both taken into custody. They were transported to the Henry County Jail.

Both face preliminary charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.