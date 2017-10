INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Youtube has banned videos on modifying guns after the Las Vegas shooting.

The prohibited videos show how to install devices to make weapons fire faster, particularly bump stocks.

Gunman Stephen Paddock used a bump stock in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, which left at least 59 dead and more than 500 people injured.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.