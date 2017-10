8 Indiana breweries win national awards

(WISH) — Eight Indiana breweries won 10 awards at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver, Colorado.

According to their website, GABF represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served. The festival featured a public tasting event and private competition.

Gold Medal Winners:

Auburn Lager from Mad Anthony Brewing Co. in Fort Wayne. Category: American-Style Amber Lager category.

Ghost Pepper Imperial Stout from ZwanzigZ Brewing in Columbus. Category: Chili Beer

Silver Medal Winners:

Klipspringer from Metazoa Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: American-Belgo-Style Ale

Breton Blonde from Metazoa Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: Belgian-Style Blonde Ale or Pale Ale

Deduction from Taxman Brewing Co. in Bargersville. Category: Belgian-Style Dubbel or Quadrupel

Smoke on the Lager from Chilly Water Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: Smoke Beer

Magpie Muckle from Sun King Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer

Bronze Medal Winners:

Fieldhouse Wheat from Triton Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: American-Style Wheat Beer

Cherry Busey from Sun King Brewing Co. in Indianapolis. Category: Belgian-Style Fruit Beer

Hot Pink from Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers. Category: Experimental Beer