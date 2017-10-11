All you need is $20 and some creativity to make these memorable costumes

Stuck on what to make as a Halloween costume this year? Don’t want to spend too much money? Well, did you know? It’s EASY to find a unique costume for under 20 BUCKS at your neighborhood Goodwill!
Cindy Graham, Vice President of Marketing, Goodwill Industries of Central & Southern Indiana, says EVERY aisle at Goodwill has Halloween costume potential!.
Scary Costumes
- Zombie Referee, $12.98 (Kayla)
- Dress from Vintage Vogue
- Zombie mask found at Goodwill
- Wig left over from a past year’s costume
- Werewolf Soccer Player, $13.96 (Billy Jr.)
- Found the Mask at Goodwill 1st
- Sports shorts, t-shirt easy finds at Goodwill
- Soccer ball in sports section of Goodwill
Couples Costume – taking a popular costume for 2017 & going with a modern twist
- Modern Beauty, $9.78 (Jen)
- T-shirt and skirt from Goodwill, can easily wear these again
- Rose from floral section
- Modern Beast, $14.47 (Taylor)
- Blue blazer from the women’s section
- White button down & black pants
- Mask from the toy aisle
TV Inspired Costumes
- Dancer, $9.98 (Aubrey)
- Dress from Goodwill – added some glitter
- Trophy at Goodwill
- “With the Stars” $7.48 (Matt)
- Black pants and shirt from Goodwill – painted on stars, added glitter
- Using a fun play on words with the popular TV show
- Handmaid’s Tale $17.97 (Aisha)
- Red velvet dress and red coat at the same Goodwill.
- Bonnet is two placemats sewn together + ribbon
Last-Minute Costume
- 80s Workout Guy, $16.96 (Billy)
- Shorts, tank top from Goodwill
- Retro looking weights
- Grabbed socks from his drawer and hiked them up
- Ninja, $10.96 (Anna)
- Black scrub pants – you could grab any color at Goodwill
- Black robe also found in Goodwill’s sleepwear area
- Black mask – sports section of Goodwill
- Ninja sword – toy aisle
Share YOUR Goodwill Halloween costume on social media by using #GWThrillIndy!
