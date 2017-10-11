All you need is $20 and some creativity to make these memorable costumes

Stuck on what to make as a Halloween costume this year? Don’t want to spend too much money? Well, did you know? It’s EASY to find a unique costume for under 20 BUCKS at your neighborhood Goodwill!

Cindy Graham, Vice President of Marketing, Goodwill Industries of Central & Southern Indiana, says EVERY aisle at Goodwill has Halloween costume potential!.

Scary Costumes

Zombie Referee, $12.98 (Kayla) Dress from Vintage Vogue Zombie mask found at Goodwill Wig left over from a past year’s costume

Werewolf Soccer Player, $13.96 (Billy Jr.) Found the Mask at Goodwill 1st Sports shorts, t-shirt easy finds at Goodwill Soccer ball in sports section of Goodwill



Couples Costume – taking a popular costume for 2017 & going with a modern twist

Modern Beauty, $9.78 (Jen) T-shirt and skirt from Goodwill, can easily wear these again Rose from floral section

Modern Beast, $14.47 (Taylor) Blue blazer from the women’s section White button down & black pants Mask from the toy aisle



TV Inspired Costumes

Dancer, $9.98 (Aubrey) Dress from Goodwill – added some glitter Trophy at Goodwill

“With the Stars” $7.48 (Matt) Black pants and shirt from Goodwill – painted on stars, added glitter Using a fun play on words with the popular TV show

Handmaid’s Tale $17.97 (Aisha) Red velvet dress and red coat at the same Goodwill. Bonnet is two placemats sewn together + ribbon



Last-Minute Costume

80s Workout Guy, $16.96 (Billy) Shorts, tank top from Goodwill Retro looking weights Grabbed socks from his drawer and hiked them up

Ninja, $10.96 (Anna) Black scrub pants – you could grab any color at Goodwill Black robe also found in Goodwill’s sleepwear area Black mask – sports section of Goodwill Ninja sword – toy aisle



