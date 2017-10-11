All you need is $20 and some creativity to make these memorable costumes

Stuck on what to make as a Halloween costume this year? Don’t want to spend too much money? Well, did you know? It’s EASY to find a unique costume for under 20 BUCKS at your neighborhood Goodwill!

Cindy Graham, Vice President of Marketing, Goodwill Industries of Central & Southern Indiana, says EVERY aisle at Goodwill has Halloween costume potential!.

Scary Costumes

  • Zombie Referee, $12.98 (Kayla)
    • Dress from Vintage Vogue
    • Zombie mask found at Goodwill
    • Wig left over from a past year’s costume
  • Werewolf Soccer Player, $13.96 (Billy Jr.)
    • Found the Mask at Goodwill 1st
    • Sports shorts, t-shirt easy finds at Goodwill
    • Soccer ball in sports section of Goodwill

 

Couples Costume – taking a popular costume for 2017 & going with a modern twist

  • Modern Beauty, $9.78 (Jen)
    • T-shirt and skirt from Goodwill, can easily wear these again
    • Rose from floral section
  • Modern Beast, $14.47 (Taylor)
    • Blue blazer from the women’s section
    • White button down & black pants
    • Mask from the toy aisle

 

TV Inspired Costumes

  • Dancer, $9.98 (Aubrey)
    • Dress from Goodwill – added some glitter
    • Trophy at Goodwill
  • “With the Stars” $7.48 (Matt)
    • Black pants and shirt from Goodwill – painted on stars, added glitter
    • Using a fun play on words with the popular TV show
  • Handmaid’s Tale $17.97 (Aisha)
    • Red velvet dress and red coat at the same Goodwill.
    • Bonnet is two placemats sewn together + ribbon

Last-Minute Costume

  • 80s Workout Guy, $16.96 (Billy)
    • Shorts, tank top from Goodwill
    • Retro looking weights
    • Grabbed socks from his drawer and hiked them up
  • Ninja, $10.96 (Anna)
    • Black scrub pants – you could grab any color at Goodwill
    • Black robe also found in Goodwill’s sleepwear area
    • Black mask – sports section of Goodwill
    • Ninja sword – toy aisle

