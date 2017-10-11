Amazon looking at ways to deliver items to your car trunk, inside of home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Amazon is exploring ways to deliver items to your car trunk and the inside of your home.

CNBC says the company is in advanced talks to forge a partnership with Phrame, a maker of smart license plates that allow items to be delivered to a car’s trunk.

At the same time, Amazon is developing a smart doorbell device that would give delivery drivers one-time access to a person’s home to drop off items.

