Busting myths about seafood

Fish. Shrimp. Canned. Frozen. However you take it, put seafood on the grocery list for dinner tonight!

Today on Indy Style, Linda Cornish, President, Seafood Nutrition Partnership, shares some important FACTS about seafood and explains why you should “take note!”

Eating seafood twice a week reduces the risk of death from any health-related cause. Studies show it may reduce your risk of heart disease, plus it gives you more energy throughout the day.

Seafood is one of the leanest sources of protein and a super food packed with nutrients such as Omega-3s, which is essential for your good heart health.

Eating fish literally saves lives. It is estimated that an additional 50,000 deaths from heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes may be avoided per year by eating fish.

From delicate, mild flounder to rich, flavorful salmon, or sweet and savory shrimp, seafood can please any palate.

Seafood fits with all of your favorite flavors – it can be incorporated into a spicy Latin dish, flavorful Creole recipe, light and refreshing salad, or a rich Italian pasta bowl.

Fresh, local, seasonal catches are easy on the wallet, as are frozen options and canned seafood, such as tuna or salmon.

From start to finish, fresh, frozen, or canned seafood can make a meal in 15 minutes or less.

To learn more, visit:

www.SeafoodNutrition.org

https://www.facebook.com/SNPIndy/ (for the Indy coalition)

https://www.facebook.com/SeafoodNutrition/ (national page)

https://twitter.com/Seafood4Health

#Seafood2xWkIND