Carmel Clay Schools places HR director on administrative leave

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Clay Schools has placed their human resources director on administrative leave, only days after doing the same to its district superintendent.

Corrine Middleton has been placed on administrative leave.

This comes after announcing that District Superintendent Nicholas Wahl would be on leave Monday night.

They released a brief statement to 24-Hour News 8:

Human Resources Director, Corrine Middleton, has been placed on administrative leave as we review the leadership of the district.

Middleton’s seat on the board had been left vacated at a previous meeting.

There has not yet been any word on what led to the two being placed on leave.