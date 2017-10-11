Carmel mayor highlights downtown upgrades, business additions

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard on Wednesday delivered his State of the City address to a packed house at a local party venue.

The mayor talked about the city’s growth, including upgrades to downtown and the addition of businesses. He also called the city’s tax rate one of the lowest in the state.

About 700 local leaders showed up for the “One Zone Luncheon” at the Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St.

Brainard became mayor of Carmel in 1996.

Video of the entire speech is include with this story.