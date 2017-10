INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Mexican restaurant is all set to be opening its doors downtown.

Broken English Taco Pub will be opening on 141 South Meridian Street.

The spot was vacated when Tilted Kilt went out of business earlier this year.

The restaurant is based in Chicago where it has three different locations.

A hiring event is planned for October 16 and October 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the restaurant.

There has not yet been a date released for the official opening.