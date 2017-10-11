FBI looking for woman who may have info about a child sexual assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The FBI is distributing information nationwide as they attempt to identify an individual who may have information regarding a child sexual assault victim.

“Jane Doe 39” is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair.who is seen on a video wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress and speaking Vietnamese, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).