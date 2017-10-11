General Mills recalls granola cereal due to undeclared nut allergen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – General Mills is voluntarily recalling Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Raisin Granola cereal because of an undeclared nut allergen.

The recalled cereal was produced on July 15-16 and may contain almonds, which is not listed among the ingredients. Products containing almonds can cause illness or severe reactions for people with nut allergies, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Health officials are advising consumers with nut allergies not to consume the cereal bearing the code dates “20MAR2018JK” and “21MAR2018JK.”

Any customers who bought the recalled cereal should contact General Mills for a replacement or full refund at 1-800-624-4123.