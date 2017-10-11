Holcomb speaks to Indiana Latino Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker Wednesday morning at the Indiana Latino Expo Governor’s Business Awards lunch.

The Indiana Latino Expo supports various communities in creating awareness of their businesses, promoting economic development, cultural advancement, and educational opportunities. It also provides support for health and wellness with the purpose of improving the quality of life for Latinos and other communities in Indiana.

Awards were presented to those who have made contributions in communities around the state.

The event was at The Willows, 6729 Westfield Blvd.