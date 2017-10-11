IMPD shares how homicide investigations work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the community on Wednesday night got a chance to learn more about murder investigations.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department hosted a conversation with residents at Fairbanks Hall on the campus of Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis.

The idea was to allow officers to explain the process of homicide investigations and then allow people to ask questions.

Officials said there is often a lot of complexity that goes into cases, and they want residents to understand the process to help ease their minds.

Subject matter included crime labs, detectives and evidence. The event was free to the public.